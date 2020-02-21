Juvenile driver strikes utility pole, thrown from vehicle in rollover crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile driver was injured in a crash on Thursday, Feb. 20 in Williamson County, Illinois.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is ongoing.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the southbound lane of Cambria Road near the city park.
Officials said a 2006 Ford Mustang left the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.
The juvenile was ejected and suffered serious injuries.
They were taken to an emergency room in the area and later to an out of state hospital.
Offiicals said no further information will be released at this time.
