Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored and Jordan Binnington made 14 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 1-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Binnington recorded his second consecutive shutout and the eighth of his career. He had allowed at least three goals in eight straight starts prior to his shutout performances. Antti Raanta stopped 45 of the Blues' season-high 46 shots on goal and fell to 13-14-13.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points, and No. 20 Iowa got strong contributions from its bench in a 85-76 win over No. 25 Ohio State. It was Garza’s 12th consecutive game of 20 points or more in Big Ten play, the longest streak for an Iowa player in 49 seasons and the most by any conference player in the last 20 years. Bakari Evelyn came off the bench to score 15 points for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp had 13 points, and Ryan Kriener added 12.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 23 points, Gabe Brown had career highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Michigan State overcame sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65. The Spartans (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) turned over the ball a season-high 22 times but made 13 3-pointers and outrebounded the Cornhuskers 51-26. They busted open the game with a 22-8 run in the middle of the second half. Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) dropped its 11th straight game, the most consecutive losses in the same season in program history. Dachon Burke had 21 points to lead the Huskers.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The health of Carlos Martinez's shoulder is even more important for the St. Louis Cardinals now that Miles Mikolas will miss the first few weeks of the season because of an inflamed flexor tendon. Shoulder weakness last spring training following off-season surgery prompted the Cardinals to shift Martinez to the bullpen. He eventually replaced injured Jordan Hicks as closer, saving 24 games in 27 chances. St. Louis has an opening for a starter in a rotation projected to include Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Adam Wainwright.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Royals newcomer Maikel Franco is hoping a different look will be a sign of different results this year. Franco didn't have his usual shoulder-length dreadlocks when he arrived at the spring training clubhouse. Instead, his hair was short. Franco was let go by the Philadelphia Phillies after hitting .234 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs last season. The Royals signed him to a one-year contract worth nearly $3 million. Franco is set to become the everyday third baseman for the Royals.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton's intimidating presence was missing from the middle of the Yankees' lineup for a big chunk of 2019 because of an injury-filled season. The New York slugger will have his spring at-bats analyzed more than most veterans as he tries to bounce back this year. He's one of a handful of established players whose performances will be watched closely over the next month. Spring training game action begins in Arizona on Friday with a meeting between the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals. The other 28 teams play their first exhibition games in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues on Saturday.
WICHITA, Kansas (AP) — Jaime Echenique tied his career high with 20 points as Wichita State defeated South Florida 65-55 and the Shockers have secured 20 wins for the 11th straight season. Echenique sank two free throws and Dennis Dexter followed with a 3-pointer as Wichita State fought out of the second of two ties midway through the final period with five unanswered points. Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls.