A frigid Friday morning with temps in the upper teens to low 20s. Light northerly wind will make it feel like the low to mid-teens across the entire Heartland. Luckily, we will see a lot of sunshine today making it feel better as we head into the afternoon. High temps will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tonight, it will cool back into the low to mid 20s due to clear skies. Saturday will be sunny with high temps near average in the upper 40s. Sunday will start off with sun, but clouds will increase heading into the afternoon with rain shortly behind it during the early evening. High temps will be back in the 50s, but we will still have more rain and even some light snow possibly to watch heading into next week.
-Lisa
