Friday Forecast

Today will be cold but much less blustery as arctic high pressure will be pretty much right over the region by mid-day. This evening and overnight will remain clear….and temps will drop quickly after sunset. With clear skies and light winds, heavy frost is likely tonight into tomorrow morning. We get back into a milder pattern over the weekend….but another system now moving into the Southwest will bring clouds and rain back before the weekend is over.
The big question this morning is how quickly rain will develop on Sunday. After being a bit slower, models appear to be speeding up again with time…and now spread light rain over the Heartland from west to east by Sunday afternoon. There may be some delay due to dry air at the surface, but it looks like Sunday will be cloudy with rain gradually spreading over the region from west to east. Rain will be likely on Sunday night….and then on Monday the low pressure area spins just to our north….so our rain will be more showery…maybe even a non-severe thunderstorm. Farther out it will turn cooler again, with a continued chance of rain changing to a little wet snow next Wednesday.
