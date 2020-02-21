Friday Forecast

The big question this morning is how quickly rain will develop on Sunday. After being a bit slower, models appear to be speeding up again with time…and now spread light rain over the Heartland from west to east by Sunday afternoon. There may be some delay due to dry air at the surface, but it looks like Sunday will be cloudy with rain gradually spreading over the region from west to east. Rain will be likely on Sunday night….and then on Monday the low pressure area spins just to our north….so our rain will be more showery…maybe even a non-severe thunderstorm. Farther out it will turn cooler again, with a continued chance of rain changing to a little wet snow next Wednesday.