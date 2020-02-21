First Alert: Frigid temps feel like the teens across the Heartland

(KFVS) - This is a frigid Friday morning with temps in the teens and 20s.
Lisa Michaels says winds will make it feel like the teens across the entire Heartland.
Luckily, we will see a lot of sunshine today making it feel better as we head into the afternoon. High temps will range from the 30s to 40s.
Tonight, it will cool back into the 20s due to clear skies. Saturday will be sunny with high temps near average in the 40s.
Sunday will start off with sun, but clouds will increase heading into the afternoon with rain shortly behind it during the early evening.
High temps will be back in the 50s, but we will still have more rain and even some light snow possibly to watch heading into next week.
