Female inmates make hats for cancer patients, kids and the homeless

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A group of female inmates are weaving their hard times into hats to give away to those who can benefit from them.
“I’ve been crocheting most of my life, but I never really thought that I would be doing this, sitting here,” said Deborah Reynolds, at the McCracken County Jail. “We all hit highs and lows in our life, and whether it be financial, whether it be we get in trouble, illness, at least I know I’m giving back to somebody who’s at that point in their life.”
The women spend eight hours a day making hats and wigs for people with cancer, the homeless and babies.
“It makes us feel like even though we’re in jail and we did something wrong, we’re here for a reason,” said Kim George.
A reason bigger than themselves.
“Not only for us to sit down and give us time to think about what’s been going on in our lives but to actually help other people as well,” said George.
“It’s gonna be nice to be able to say that I was able to clothe someone who needed clothing or anything to that matter,” said Savannah Lee.
With their program, Hats for Hope, at the McCracken County Jail, they’ve weaved around 1,500 hats and wigs.
“We make them, because we want to give back to the community. And we’ve had a lot of people drop off yarn, that helps, that keeps us in business. So we really enjoy what we do," said June Bolino, a woman at the jail.
The close-knit group of women tell me it makes the days go by fast and eases their worries and stress.
“It’s gave me hope. Very much changing ways, and you know changing for the better, and hope knowing that this is only temporary. It gets better,” said Lee.
“I hope that we get out there one day and say, ‘hey, I think I made that,’” said Reynolds.
“One day I’m gonna be out there, and I’m gonna see them with my hat or my scarf. And I’m going to be able to know that I did that, that I gave back to the community, and it really touches my heart," said Bolino.
If you, an organization or a hospital wants free wigs or hats, call the McCracken County Jail and ask for Heather. The women also take requests if you want a specific color or design.
