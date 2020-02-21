Design-build teams selected to complete for Bootheel bridge bundle project

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation has collected Statements of Qualification from prospective design-build teams for the Bootheel Bridge Bundle project.
The project is to repair or replace 15 bridges on the Southeast District’s asset management plan, including bridges in Mississippi, St. Francois, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Butler, Reynolds, Dunklin and Pemiscott counties.
All the Statements of Qualifications(SOQ) received have been evaluated, and four teams have been pre-qualified to proceed.
“We are excited about the interest we have received in the project. Four teams have been selected to compete for the contract to oversee the design and construction of this bridge bundle project,” said MoDOT Project Director Jessie Philpot.
The following teams were selected to further develop their proposals on the project:
- Kiewit - Benesch
- Lehman - Wilson
- Robertson Contractors, Inc.
- Kozeny – Wagner, Inc.
Design-build projects are both the design and construction phases combined into one contract. The selected contract team will complete the design and construction in at the same time, instead of in succession. This saves time and resources.
Thirteen of the bridges in the Bootheel Bridge Bundle are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program. This program aims to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state and was authorized by the Missouri General Assembly in the 2019 legislative session.
MoDOT will issue the Request for Proposal this March. The design-build team is expected to be picked in July 2020, with construction beginning as early as summer 2020.
“Thank you to everyone who expressed interest and put in the time and effort to deliver a SOQ for consideration,” Philpot added.
