Comptroller Susana Mendoza is keynote speaker at Celebrate Women reception

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Comptroller, Susana Mendoza will be the special guest speaker for “Votes for Women: A Centennial” at the 24th annual “Celebrate Women: Honoring Inclusive Excellence” reception and awards ceremony.
Susana Mendoza, has served as the state’s comptroller since 2016.
The reception is on March 5 at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale, in Morris Library.
The hour-long reception starts at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s rotunda.
There will be music by harpist Joyce Hesketh along with hors d’oeuvres and beverages.
From 4:30 p.m. to 5:50 p.m., there will be a benefit silent auction, that will feature a wide variety of items.
Mendoza’s presentation and the awards ceremony will follow beginning at 6 p.m. in the John C. Guyon Auditorium.
The festivities are to celebrate the successes of women at SIU and in the community and raise money to fund scholarships to help other women reach their goals.
Additional honors and awards will go to a number of deserving women as the American Association of University Women and the SIU Women’s Club will present their annual scholarships.
Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for SIU students with a valid ID.
To purchase tickets, contact Martha Ellert at 618/521-0613 or by email at msellert@aol.com.
The American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, the Department of Kinesiology, and the Southern Illinois University Women’s Club are hosting this year’s event.
Sponsors include the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Idea Creative, Centennial Roots, Ann Johnson, and Cheryl Barnett. Additional sponsors are welcome.
For more information, contact Bobbi Knapp, kinesiology associate professor, at bknapp@siu.edu.
