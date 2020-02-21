Cape Central Junior High School’s first robotics team heads to state

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland school’s celebrating a couple of firsts, with their first robotics team and first time heading to state together.
“I’m just so excited. It’s hard to explain.” said Gibson Curtis, an 8th grade student at Cape Central Junior High School.
Curtis is one of 16 students hoping to win a state robotics title.
“It’s really fun like creating the robot and just getting to make it work. Ya know, making something that’s just a pile of parts and just making a thing that really works and does its job well,” said Eric Nordstrom, and 8th grade student at Cape Central Junior High School.
While the 7th and 8th graders handle their robots like professionals, it’s only their first year as a team under teacher Julianna West.
“After meet after meet, we’ve been more prepared and have a better robot. I guess things do go wrong, cause I mean that’s just life,” said Nordstrom.
“It’s going to have some problems, and we’re going to make solutions, and we’re going to find answers, and we’ll do better next year,” said Curtis.
Along with life and technical skills, the teammates tell me they’ve built strong friendships.
“It’s a good group of people,” said Nordstrom.
“They all are like me. They all like the same things as me, so we just connect," said Curtis.
As they take on the Missouri State Championship for VEX Robotics on Saturday, February 29th, the word settle is not in their team code.
“I personally think down to like the last second, just like we’ve been doing the other competitions, we’d be tweaking it and perfecting it. It’s going to be intense," said Curtis.
The Central Junior High School team will compete against more than 20 other teams in Linn, Missouri.
