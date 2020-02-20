2 thrown from vehicle, killed, 1 other injured in crash in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash claimed the lives of a driver and passenger on Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois on Wednesday, February 20.
Illinois State Police officials said it happened around 11:52 p.m. near milepost 65. That is just north of the West Frankfort exit.
A 2004 Ford Expedition driven by a 47-year-old man from Colorado was headed north when the vehicle left the road and entered the median.
According to state police, the vehicle rolled several times before coming to a rest on the southbound lane's shoulder.
The driver and a 64-year-old female passenger were thrown from the vehicle and killed.
A 22-year-old passenger was flown to an out-of-state hospital with serious injuries.
State police said the cause of the crash was improper lane usage.
ISP District 13 and ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit were investigating the crash. A portion of the road was closed overnight, according to Franklin County Emergency Management officials.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, West Frankfort Police Department, West Frankfort Fire Department, Franklin County Coroner’s Office, and IDOT assisted at the scene.
