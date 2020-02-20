Third annual Southern Ill. Youth Media Day

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Ill. TV Journalists, African American Museum of Southern Illinois, and Southern Illinois University’s Black Resource Center are pleased to announce the third annual “Bridging the Gap Between Youth and Young Professionals in the Media”
The program will be Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southern Illinois University- School of Communications, WSIU- Studio A. Doors will open for registration at 8:30 a.m.
The free event is and is open to 5th through 12th graders, breakfast and lunch will also be provided.
The guests will include journalists from St. Louis, Carbondale, Cape Girardeau, and Paducah. KFVS 12’s Brittany Jacob and Tayler Davis. WPSD Local 6’s Logan Gay, Shamarria Morrison, Abisola Adeyemo, and Temi Adeleye. WSIL 3’s Evie Allen. St. Louis’s KMOV-TV’s Venton Blandin. SIU’s chapter of National Association of Black Journalists President Eyaan Mahone. Lastly, Meet and Teach’s CEO and SIUC’s PhD Candidate Evan Brown.
The event focus is to empower southern Illinois youth to dream big in their careers and to connect the youth with young professionals as they develop their craft for journalism and writing.
Hands-on training, panel discussion, interaction with a studio set and equipment, shooting stories, mock newscast, writing workshops, Black History trivia and giveaways will make up the event. There will be a final presentation with students filmed on camera with a version of their written script.
Those can register at blackhistorymediaprogram@gmail.com or by visiting their Facebook page.
