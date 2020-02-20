Tanker truck driver in critical condition after truck overturned, exploded on Ind. highway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WRTV/CBS) - A tanker truck driver is in critical condition after his truck overturned and exploded on the highway in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Indianapolis Fire Department PIO Rita Reith said the tanker was hauling four-thousand gallons of jet fuel when it overturned on the I-70 ramp near I-465 around 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said the driver of the tanker truck was pulled out by three good Samaritans and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officials shut down I-70 and I-465 on the eastside in both directions.
Reith said they are now inspecting the bridge to see what kind of damage may have been done. She said they are now trying to contain the four-thousand gallons of jet full runoff on both sides of the bridge.
The cause of the accident is unknown.
