Southeast Mo. State University Board of Regents consider academic program changes

The board is slated to consider a proposal for several academic program changes, including transitioning the current Bachelor of Science in human environmental studies option to stand-alone programs within the departments of Child and Family Studies; Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation; Marketing; and Art and Design. The Regents also will consider combining the Elementary School Administration Master of Arts and the Secondary School Administration Master of Arts into one Master of Arts titled Educational Leadership, and deleting the Bachelor of Science in Education in Physics Education, unified science program.