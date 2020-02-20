Southeast Mo. State University Board of Regents consider academic program changes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will consider several academic program changes at it’s next meeting, February 21 at 9:30 a.m.
The meeting will begin with a swearing-in ceremony for Vivek Malik of St. Louis, Missouri, to the Southeast Board of Regents.
The Honorable Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., U.S. District Court Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, will administer the oath of office. Malik replaces the late Dennis Vinson of Cape Girardeau.
The board is slated to consider a proposal for several academic program changes, including transitioning the current Bachelor of Science in human environmental studies option to stand-alone programs within the departments of Child and Family Studies; Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation; Marketing; and Art and Design. The Regents also will consider combining the Elementary School Administration Master of Arts and the Secondary School Administration Master of Arts into one Master of Arts titled Educational Leadership, and deleting the Bachelor of Science in Education in Physics Education, unified science program.
The Regents will consider a motion to go into a closed session for appropriate considerations related to litigation; hiring, firing, disciplining or promotion of personnel; and personnel records and performance ratings.
When the open session reconvenes, the Regents will announce actions taken during the closed session.
The Regents will also hear the President’s Report from Southeast President Carlos Vargas and consider resolutions of honor for retirees.
