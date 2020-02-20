Shawnee National Forest to host Oakwood Bottoms Open House

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest will be hosting an open house meeting to discuss the management and restoration of the Oakwood Bottoms Greentree Reservoir system.
Located in Jackson County Oakwood Bottoms Greentree Reservoir consists of about 4,000 acres and is primarily managed to provide habitat for migratory waterfowl.
The open house will take place at the Grand Tower Community Center located on Front Street in Grand Tower Illinois on March 5th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Representatives from the U. S. Forest Service and the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers will present information regarding the current management and restoration planning activities for Oakwood Bottoms Greentree Reservoir system.
The Forest Service will also be discussing volunteer opportunities for the public to help maintain Oakwood Bottoms and surrounding wetlands. The open house is an opportunity to provide the Forest Service feedback regarding the past hunting season at Oakwood Bottoms or other Forest Service managed areas, as well as recent Greentree Reservoir projects.
For more information on the open house visit their Facebook events page.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.