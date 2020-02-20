McCracken Co. deputies investigating arson

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating a house fire that appeared to have been set intentionally.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Estes Lane in the Farley region during the overnight hours of Saturday, February 15. The Reidland-Farley and Lone Oak Fire Departments also responded.
While fighting the fire, fire personnel reported the strong smell of gasoline coming from unburned portions of the home.
Deputies say the fire was ruled as arson.
They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for starting the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com or you local law enforcement agency. You can also send your tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.
