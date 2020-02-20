Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-GAY RIGHTS
Governor makes history by attending gay rights rally
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed efforts to outlaw gay-based discrimination and ban the practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth. The Democractic governor spoke out while attending a gay-rights rally at Kentucky's Capitol on Wednesday. His appearance was historic. He became the state's first sitting governor to attend a rally staged by the Fairness Campaign in the Capitol Rotunda. It's a few steps from the governor's office. Beshear told the crowd that diversity and inclusion are values that will make Kentucky stronger. His appearance was called politically courageous by the Fairness Campaign's executive director, Chris Hartman.
INSULIN COSTS
Kentucky House votes to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed legislation to limit out-of-pocket costs paid by many people relying on life-saving insulin. The bill cleared the House on a 92-0 vote Wednesday. It now goes to the Senate. The measure would limit out-of-pocket costs at $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. That cap would apply to people with commercial health insurance plans. Insulin is used to keep people's blood sugar at safe levels. The bill's supporters say that in the past 14 years, the price of insulin has surged by more than 550% when adjusted for inflation.
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Panel advances proposal to limit gubernatorial pardon powers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky legislative panel has given initial approval to a proposed constitutional amendment to put limits on a governor's power to grant pardons. The measure cleared the Senate State and Local Government Committee Wednesday. It stems from a flurry of last-minute pardons by former Gov. Matt Bevin. Several pardons stirred outrage from victims or their families, prosecutors and lawmakers. Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the FBI to investigate. The proposal would amend the state’s constitution to strip a governor of pardon powers for the month leading up to a gubernatorial election and for the time between the election and inauguration.
AP-US-BOY SCOUTS-BANKRUPTCY
Plaintiffs' attorneys take aim at Boy Scouts' `dark history'
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America face an uncertain future after filing for bankruptcy to deal with a mountain of sex-abuse lawsuits. Some former Scouts are worried about the damage to the Boy Scouts' wholesome reputation. The organization hopes to set up a victims' compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters by Scout leaders. But battles lie ahead over such things as access to internal Scout files, the deadline for filing claims and whether local Scout councils can be forced to sell campgrounds or other assets.
TRIPLE SLAYING
Woman enters Alford plea in killing of husband, children
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has entered an Alford plea in the fatal shootings of her husband and two children. News outlets report 44-year-old Courtney Taylor entered the plea Wednesday to three counts of murder while appearing in Whitley Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing. An Alford plea means Taylor didn't admit guilt, but acknowledged the prosecution had enough evidence for conviction. She was charged in 2017 with killing her husband, Larry, and daughters, Jolie and Jessie. Her trial was set to start next month. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. Formal sentencing was set for April 8.
FATAL ANIMAL ATTACK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky teen dies in apparent animal attack
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a teenager appears to have died from an animal attack. Police said in a statement that the body of the 13-year-old boy was found Tuesday evening on a mountainside behind a residence in rural Knott County. First responders said the boy appeared to have been fatally wounded. The Knott County coroner pronounced him dead from suspected injuries stemming from an animal attack. An autopsy performed Wednesday determined the cause of death to be from injuries consistent with an animal attack. Authorities weren't able to identify what type of animal was responsible, but they were still investigating. No further information was immediately released.