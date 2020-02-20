Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BC-US-CARNIVAL VENDORS KILLED
Woman pleads not guilty in deaths of Kansas carnival workers
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A woman suspected in the killings of a Kansas couple who were working as carnival vendors pleaded not guilty to several charges. Kimberly Younger, of McIntosh, Florida, entered the plea Wednesday in the death of Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, who were working as vendors at the Barton County Fair in July 2018 when they were killed, driven to Arkansas and buried. She is charged with six counts, including capital murder. KWCH reports that during Wednesday's arraignment, prosecutors said they would not pursue the death penalty against Younger. Authorities say the Carpenters were killed after one suspect posed as a carnival mafia boss and ordered the killings.
Kansas sues victims, others for damages after fatal crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas is suing the victims and other parties involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 435 two years ago. In February 2018, a truck hit a van on the interstate in Leawood, killing two sisters and injuring three family members. On Tuesday, the state sued the parents of the children, the truck driver and the owners of the truck and a trailer involved in the crash. The state is seeking to recover $116,832 to repair a highway barrier damaged during the crash. The Kansas City Star reports that it's not unusual for governments to file claims for damages and costs after traffic crashes.
Plaintiffs' attorneys take aim at Boy Scouts' `dark history'
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America face an uncertain future after filing for bankruptcy to deal with a mountain of sex-abuse lawsuits. Some former Scouts are worried about the damage to the Boy Scouts' wholesome reputation. The organization hopes to set up a victims' compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters by Scout leaders. But battles lie ahead over such things as access to internal Scout files, the deadline for filing claims and whether local Scout councils can be forced to sell campgrounds or other assets.
Crossing guard killed protecting children lauded as hero
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The son of a school crossing guard who was struck and killed in Kansas City, Kansas, described his father as “selfless." The Kansas City Star reports that Bart Nill, said his father, 88-year-old Bob Nill, was dedicated to the job and wasn't surprised that he saved two children from being hit before he was struck Tuesday near Christ the King Parish School. He died at a hospital. Bart Nill said that his father “loved kids so much." The driver of a black sedan that hit the guard was taken to a hospital, but no children were hurt. The school said on social media that Bob Nill was a hero.
Deadly Topeka hit-and-run victim identified as 41-year-old
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Topeka has been identified as a 41-year-old man. Police said Tuesday that Emerson Downing was the person who was run over near the Soldier Trail in the northern part of the city. Chad Thomas Cuevas is jailed on $1 million bond on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder. He doesn't have an attorney. Witnesses reported hearing an argument Monday before Downing was struck. He died at a hospital. Police said officers found the vehicle a short time later and took the driver in for questioning.
Man accused of selling fake Tide sentenced to probation
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man accused of selling fake Tide laundry detergent has been fined $1,000 and sentenced to a year of probation. The Kansas attorney general's office say 44-year-old Brian Glenn, of Baldwin City, was sentenced after pleading guilty last week to one misdemeanor county of counterfeiting. The state previously dismissed a felony counterfeiting charge just before the case was set to go to trial, citing the need for further testing of the laundry soap. In 2016, law enforcement agents and Procter & Gamble representatives raided Glenn’s home.
1 of 7 suspects in drug deal killing sentenced to 20 years
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — One of seven suspects in a drug deal killing in Columbia has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 30-year-old Richard Leroy Nole Jr. was sentenced Tuesday after a judge accepted his guilty plea to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the August 2018 death of 31-year-old Randall King III. King’s sister, Cherelle King, was in tears leaving the courtroom and said there was “no justice." Six other suspects are charged with second-degree murder in the case. Several of them said gunfire erupted when King grabbed another woman "like a hostage" during a methamphetamine deal. The woman also was shot but survived.
Man changing flat tire killed by semi on Kansas interstate
OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — A 73-year-old Wichita man who was changing a flat tire died when he was hit by a semi-trailer truck on a Kansas interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the truck drove away from the crash early Tuesday on Interstate 35 in Franklin County. The driver was later stopped by law enforcement officers near Gardner, about 15 miles from the crash scene near Ottawa. Trooper said the truck driver drove over the edge line in the right lane and struck and killed Sidney Leroy Huff. A 23-year-old passenger in the car was not injured.