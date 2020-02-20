Inspection, lane closure scheduled after barge hits Twin Bridge pier

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Coast Guard has reported a barge hit the center pier of the northbound U.S. 41 Twin Bridge overnight.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews will be checking the pier Thursday at 9 a.m. The northbound twin bridge will be down to one lane starting Thursday.
Right now, authorities are not sure how long that lane closure will be in place, but they do not expect it to take all day.
Authorities tell us a barge hits one of the bridges about three to four times a year.
“I feel that the depth of the water, you know we’ve had so much rain and everything probably attributed to the bump, but at this point, it’s my understanding that it was not a loose barge,” explained KYTC Information Officer Keirsten Jaggers.
Right now authorities are not sure what damages could have been done to the bridge.
Crews are expected to check a lot of different things to make sure the bridge is in good condition.
