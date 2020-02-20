Illinois Sheriffs’ Association set to award more than $58,000 in scholarships

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Students across the state of Illinois have the chance to receive scholarships from the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association.
More than $58,000 in scholarships will be awarded throughout the state to students pursuing higher education during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Sheriff David Bartoni in Franklin County said scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only.
The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning in Illinois.
Franklin County will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.
Rules to apply:
- applications must be permanent Illinois residents
- scholarships must be used at a higher learning institution in the state of Illinois
- students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2020-2021 school year
Students must complete the application, answer an essay question and return documents to the sheriff’s office in their county of residence by March 15, 2020.
Applications are available at local sheriffs’ offices or on the ISA Website www.ilsheriff.org.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.