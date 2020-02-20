Illinois man, 80, set for release in 1960 triple-killing

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP/KFVS) - An 80-year-old man is set to be released this week from an Illinois prison, nearly six decades after he was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of one of three suburban Chicago women whose brutalized bodies were found in a state park.
Chester Weger was granted parole in November.
He was convicted in 1961 of murdering 50-year-old Lillian Oetting.
Her body was found in March 1960 in Illinois’ Starved Rock State Park along with the bodies of two other women she was hiking with.
Prosecutors chose not to try Weger for the two other slayings after he was sentenced to life in prison for Oetting’s killing.
Weger is currently an inmate at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center in Pinckneyville, Ill.
