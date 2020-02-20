Hickman, Ky. landslide 1 year later

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - It’s been one year since the landslide in Hickman.
Despite a rainy start to 2020, city leaders say it appears not much has changed.
Pictures from Thursday, February 20 show the edge of the landslide is still just feet from the First Methodist Church’s Life Enrichment Center, and nearly the parsonage. The area is still blocked off, but the parsonage, center and church are still being used daily.
Engineers deemed the buildings structurally sound.
Moving forward, they are not receiving any money from FEMA or the Army Corps of Engineers. The church is looking at different options to prevent more sliding and secure the area.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.