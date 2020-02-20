Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davide Moretti scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer right after Cartier Diarra missed an easy breakaway dunk that would have tied the score midway through the second half, and Texas Tech beat Kansas State 69-62. Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey had 17 points for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech kept sole possession of third place in the Big 12, a game ahead of No. 17 West Virginia. Xavier Sneed had 15 points for the last-place Wildcats. Kansas State's six-game losing streak is its longest since 2005.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fred and Jack Hoiberg will be on opposite benches when Nebraska hosts Michigan State on Thursday night. Fred is in his first year as the Cornhuskers' coach. His son Jack is a reserve guard for the Spartans. Fred and Jack both say it is going to feel weird being on opposite benches. Jack has appeared in 12 games, usually when the Spartans have a big lead. He should have a chance to play against a Nebraska team that's lost 10 in a row. Jack never seriously considered transferring to Nebraska after his father was hired last spring.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devonte Graham has gone from part-time G League player a season ago to a leading candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player award. The Charlotte Hornets' second-year guard is averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 assists while playing 35 minutes per game. That's a dramatic improvement over last year's rookie season when he averaged 4.7 points and 2.6 assists in 14 minutes per game playing behind Kemba Walker and Tony Parker. Graham entered the All-Star break fifth in the league in 3-pointers made with 190. Hornets owner Michael Jordan is pleased with Graham's development, saying he's “shocked everyone."
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson have been jailed in West Texas after federal officials said they found 157 pounds of marijuana in a car in which he and another man were riding. A federal criminal complaint accuses the 27-year-old Robinson and 27-year-old Jaquan Bray of conspiracy to marijuana possession conspiracy. The complaint says the pair were driving from Los Angeles to Louisiana when the Border Patrol stopped them Monday night and found several large duffel bags of marijuana in their sport utility vehicle. Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Giles tossed in 17 points and Missouri-Kansas City turned back California Baptist 69-63. Giles knocked down 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including both of his 3-pointers, for the Kangaroos (14-14, 6-7 Western Athletic Conference). Milan Acquaah topped the Lancers (18-8, 7-4) with 22 points, but he made just 6 of 17 shots, including 1 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Roman Penn scored 18 points, including a jumper that put his team on top for good in overtime, as Drake narrowly beat Valparaiso 77-75 on Wednesday night. Mileek McMillan led the Crusaders on Wednesday night with a career-high 20 points.