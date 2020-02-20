Heartland 5th grader overcomes hip injury

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland kid isn’t letting major hip surgery stop her from being a part of the Upward basketball team in Cairo, Ill.
Georgia Lawrence is a fifth grader who plays for a church basketball league Upward.
“I’m strong,” she said.
But this year her mom Tara Harrell said she had to take a seat. "It was hard it was really hard," she said.
Georgia underwent a major hip surgery, and now she uses a temporary walker. Harrell explained, " A disc had slipped, the disc in her hip and it caused the bone to break," she said.
Georgia’s coach Faith Sheppard said it didn’t stop her. That’s why she decided to post about her journey on Facebook. “She’s not missed a game; she’s not missed a practice," Sheppard said.
Georgia got a chance to get off the bench the other night. “I made a shot.”
Shepherd said the crowd went wild. “I watched the whole gymnasium stop and watch as she made those baskets.”
“You don’t see that in many players if you don’t play you don’t go but with Georgia, she can’t play but she still there,” Sheppard said, she’s never met anyone like Georgia.
“When I saw the pictures and all that I cried , I started crying I mean wow that’s amazing!" Harrell said, this moment meant a lot to her
Georgia said it put a smile on her face. "Super Super happy!” she said.
She plans to attend every game because it’s not just about being on the court “having to cheer with my team,” she said.
Harrell said they go back for check-ups next week. She said she’ll be back on the court once she heals.
