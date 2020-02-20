Havco Wood Products announces plan to reduce workforce in Scott City

“The manufacturing of trailers has slowed in the first few months of 2020," Doug Dieleman, the Plant Manager, said. "The number of trailers manufactured in 2020 is expected to be 30% less than in 2019. Havco is a supplier to the trailer manufacturing industry and this slowdown is having a material impact on Havco’s order level and backlog. The reduction we are announcing today is necessary to adjust our labor force accordingly and will take place in the coming weeks.”