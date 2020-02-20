First Alert Thursday Outlook

Our next weather system will move through from late Sunday thru Monday…with clouds and rain. Models are trending a bit slower, so much of Sunday may end up dry…though with increasing clouds. Rain looks likely from Sunday night through much of the day Monday as an upper low moves from SW to NE over the middle of the country. This will be followed by a weaker upper system dropping in from the northwest on Wednesday with a chance of light rain changing to some wet snow. Right now this does not look like a major winter system but does need to watched for a chance of slick travel Wednesday evening.