First Alert Thursday Outlook

It will be dry but cold over the next couple of days thanks to an arctic high moving across the Midwest. The coldest day will be today, especially factoring in the gusty north winds. By tonight the winds will be decreasing…so Friday morning will be clear but quite cold and frosty, with lows in the teens north to 20s south. Friday is looking a bit nicer as the upper levels begin to ridge out: still cold but sunny and less blustery.
Our next weather system will move through from late Sunday thru Monday…with clouds and rain. Models are trending a bit slower, so much of Sunday may end up dry…though with increasing clouds. Rain looks likely from Sunday night through much of the day Monday as an upper low moves from SW to NE over the middle of the country. This will be followed by a weaker upper system dropping in from the northwest on Wednesday with a chance of light rain changing to some wet snow. Right now this does not look like a major winter system but does need to watched for a chance of slick travel Wednesday evening.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.