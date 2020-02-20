First Alert: Small chance of flurries, rain

(KFVS) - Temperatures are a little warmer thanks to some overnight clouds.
Lisa Michaels says that doesn’t mean it isn’t chilly. Temps are still in the 30s this morning.
Clouds could produce a few flurries and rain drops in portions of southeast Missouri during the morning but chances are small.
Clouds will decrease through the morning turning into mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will stick around the 30s. Gusty winds can be as high as 25mph.
Clear skies tonight will allow our temps to drop into the teens and 20s by Friday morning.
Luckily, we will see a lot of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Rain returns late Sunday into Monday of next week.
