‘Earthquake 101’ held in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

‘Earthquake 101’ held in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
An “Earthquake 101” event is being held on Thursday night, February 20. (Source: MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch and Alayna Chapie | February 20, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 4:59 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - An “Earthquake 101” event is being held on Thursday night, February 20.

The event is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers College.

If you can’t attend, you can ask questions live on SEMA’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Experts will include Thomas L. Pratt, Ph.D. - research geophysicist, Central and Eastern U.S. Coordinator of USGS Earthquake Hazards Program; Eric Fuchs, emergency response coordinator of Missouri Rural Water Association; Daryl Sorrell, general manager at M&A Electric Cooperative; Chris Engelbrecht, assistant to the chief of safety and operations officer at Missouri Department of Transportation; Major Tyler Rinehart with the Missouri National Guard; Angela L. Nelson, MBA, AMCM, FHIAS, director division of insurance market regulation with the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance; Ricky King, public safety specialist with Spire Energy; and Robbie Myers, director of Butler County Emergency Management.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.