DEA launches Operation Crystal Shield, 1 hub in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A hub of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Operation Crystal Shield opened in St. Louis.
DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon announced on Thursday, February 20 the DEA will direct enforcement resources to methamphetamine “transportation hubs,” areas where meth is often trafficked in bulk and then distributed across the country.
They say Operation Crystal Shield will ramp up enforcement to block their further distribution into America’s neighborhoods.
A total of eight major meth transportation hubs where the efforts will be concentrated: Atlanta, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix and St. Louis.
According to the DEA, these field divisions accounted for a total of more than 75 percent of methamphetamine seized in the U.S. in 2019.
They say from Fiscal Year 2017 to Fiscal Year 2019, DEA domestic seizures of meth increased 127 percent from 49,507 pounds to 112,146 pounds. During the same time, the number of DEA arrests related to meth rose nearly 20 percent.
According to the DEA, virtually all meth in the United States comes through major ports of entry along the Southwest Border and is transported by tractor trailers and personal vehicles along the nation’s highways to major transfer centers around the country. It is often in poly-drug loads, alongside cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
