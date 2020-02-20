Clouds Keep Morning Temps Slightly Warmer

Temperatures a tad warmer due to clouds overnight, but they are still ranging in the 30s. Clouds could produce a few flurries/rain drops in portions of southeast Missouri during the morning but chances are small. Clouds will decrease through the morning turning into mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with high temps in the mid to upper 30s. Gusty winds can be as high as 25mph.
Clear skies tonight will allow our temps to drop into the teens and low 20s by Friday morning. Luckily, we will see a lot of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Rain returns late Sunday into Monday of next week.
-Lisa
