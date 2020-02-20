City of Paducah watching river stage forecast for Ohio River

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is closely watching the river stages for the Ohio River.
According to the city, the river stage on Thursday, February 20 at noon was 48.12 feet. The forecast showed the Ohio River at Paducah would remain at or near this stage for the next several days.
According to the city, when the Ohio River stage is at 50 feet, water would start to flow through the floodwall opening at the foot of Broadway, if no floodgate was installed.
“We are on high alert, but at this time, the current river stage does not require the floodgates to be installed. We are closely watching each forecast," City Engineer Rick Murphy said. "A river stage forecast showing the Ohio River rising to 49 feet or higher would require the City to move into action and begin gate installation.”
City crews have been working to do the preliminary work that would be required before floodgate installation. They have been removing the plate and cleaning the sill, or bottom, of each gate opening between Kentucky Avenue and Harrison Street.
Also, the heavy equipment needed to install each gate has been mobilized. Currently, the city said there is no need to install the floodgates at this time.
Most of the city’s pump stations already are in operation due to the river level. The first pump station started operating when the river was at 27.5 feet.
The floodgates were last installed in February 2019.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.