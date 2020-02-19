What you need to know Feb. 19

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Today begins with a chilly start with temps in the 20s and 30s.
Lisa Michaels says clear skies look to be in our favor during the day so we will finally get sunshine with some light high upper level clouds.
High temperatures by the afternoon are in the 40s.
We will have more sun in the forecast heading toward Saturday.
The coldest days of the week with below average temps in the 30s will be Thursday and Friday.
However, the cold won’t last long as we will warm back up in the 40s and 50s by the weekend.
Another system will bring rain Sunday into Monday.
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is out of prison hours after his sentence for political corruption was commuted by President Donald Trump.
Lawmakers and a political science expert reacted to Blagojevich’s commutation.
Heartland Unsolved: Live to Tell.
A Pevely Mo. man was arrested after a shooting in Barnhart, Mo.
An 88-year-old school crossing guard is being hailed as a hero after he saved two kids in front of a Kansas school.
An school resource officer stepped in to escort a student to a father-daughter dance after her father’s death.
