MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM Health in Southern Ill. received top honors for high-quality patient care.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital received a five-star rating and SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital received a four-star rating.
The rating came from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
“We are so proud of the commitment that our staff and providers have made in offering the best care to our patients across all of the communities we serve. The CMS rating offers national recognition of the hard work and dedication of so many every day,” said Jeremy Bradford, President, SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
CMS reviewed more than 4,500 hospitals through out the nation, using the one-to-five star rating system to reflect and overall hospital score. With the more stars, the better a hospital performed. According to CMS, the most common overall hospital rating is 3 stars.
The overall rating summarizes up to 51 quality measures reflecting hospital conditions such as stroke, heart attack or pneumonia. These measures fall within 7 areas; mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.
“In 2018, SSM Health developed its True North statement ‘to deliver the highest quality, safest and most affordable health care services, exceeding expectations for every person we encounter. SSM agreed to use the CMS 5 Star rating as a proxy measure for quality with the goal of all ministries at a 5 Star rating by 2023. We are thrilled to achieve the 5 star rating three years ahead of our original goal,” said Damon Harbison, President, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
