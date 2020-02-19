SoutheastHEALTH, Universal Health Services hold beam signing ceremony

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services held a beam signing ceremony for their new behavioral health hospital on Wednesday, February 19.
The hospital will be located at 639 South Silver Springs Road. It is scheduled to open at the end of 2020.
The Southeast – UHS partnership includes construction of the new 102-bed behavioral health hospital.
The $33 million state-of-the-art facility will span more than 68,000 square feet.
Ron Escarda, UHS Group Director of the Behavioral Health Division, said, “UHS will offer a multi-disciplinary approach to behavioral health. Our expert psychiatrists, clinicians, social workers, psychologists and staff will work alongside SoutheastHEALTH to provide superior care for adults, the geriatric population, children and adolescents.” Both inpatient and outpatient services will be provided.
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman said opening a behavioral facility in southeast Missouri will help reduce the number of patients in crisis who commonly come to the emergency departments of acute-care hospitals which “challenges the care team’s ability to provide appropriate treatment and stabilization and post-discharge placement.”
He noted that despite the need for mental health services among a large portion of the population, “the average wait time to see a psychiatrist is 10 to 30 days for adults in Missouri and up to six months for children and teens. Having this new facility right here, in Cape Girardeau, will dramatically increase accessibility and prompt treatment.”
Bateman added that as providers of the day-to-day operations and management of the facility, more than 180 clinicians, mental health technicians and support staff will be employed.
