Pevely, Mo. man arrested after shooting in Barnhart, Mo.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Pevely Mo. man is arrested after a shooting in Barnhart, Mo.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Gabriel McDonnell, 41, is a suspect in a shooting on Jan. 25.
McDonald had been on the run since the incident.
Court documents said McDonnell shot a man during an incident at a home in the 7500 block of Albermarle Ct. McDonnell shot the man in the chest, that man suffered serious injuries.
The victim said that McDonnell entered the victims home uninvited, and got in a argument with the victim over items McDonnell had stolen from him. The victim said McDonnell then pulled a gun and began firing.
While McDonnell said in court documents that the victim pointed a gun at him. McDonnell said he fired a warning shot, and then he and the victim exchanged gun fire.
He then said he ran from the home after being shot in the hand and believed he dropped his gun in the yard.
Authorities recovered a 357 revolver from the front yard of the victims home, with two spent shell casings.
He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail without bond were he is being charged with assault, burglary and armed criminal action.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.