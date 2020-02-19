Paducah man accused of trying to use forged checks to buy house, car

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is accused of trying to buy a house and a car with forged checks.
Tony Moore, 56, was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
He was arrested on Monday morning after police say he altered two cashier’s checks.
According to police, a woman called police after she opened an envelope containing the two cashier’s checks and determined that they had been altered. She said she was given the checks by Moore, who was trying to buy a house on Elizabeth Street and a car owned by the woman.
Police say Moore got the checks from an area bank for $10 and $38, respectively, and altered them to read $70,000 and $38,000.
He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.