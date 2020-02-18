Nice day tomorrow, turning colder Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Skies have cleared and cooler weather is moving into the area. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 30s with low temperatures tomorrow morning in the middle 20s far north to lower 30s south.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few high clouds from time to time. Highs temperatures will reach the middle to upper 40s.
We will see clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system. Right now, it appears as though we will be too dry for any wintry weather through Thursday morning. Behind this system colder air will move in for the end of the week.
