2 injured in 4 vehicle crash in St. Francois Co., Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash in St. Francois County, Missouri happened Tuesday afternoon on Feb. 18 around 2:20 p.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said it happened on Highway 67 and involved four vehicles.
The first vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet Impala driven by Bessie J. Thompson, 86 of Park Hills.
The next was a 2007 Ford fusion driven by 60-year-old Dennis R. Haynes of De Soto.
A third vehicle, a 2016 Jaguar XJ, was also involved. It was driven by 48-year-old Russell L. Schroeder of De Pere, Wisconsin.
The last vehicle was a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Sarah L. Jameson, 38 of Hillsboro.
Each vehicle was headed north.
Officials said Thompson made an unsafe lane change and struck Haynes’ vehicle.
Schroeder swerved to avoid the collision and hit the median. Officials said the front of Jameson’s vehicle then hit the rear of Schroeder’s.
Thompson was seriously injured in the crash and her passenger Ervin Hamman, 90 of Deslodge, received moderate injuries.
