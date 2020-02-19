Ill. gun advocates speak out against proposed changes to gun control legislation

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - One Illinois gun advocate is speaking out against the proposed changes to the gun control bill, Senate Bill 1966.
David Kemp is the owner of Tombstone Gun Range and Training Center in Marion, Ill. For seven years, he has serviced thousands of gun owners in Illinois. Kemp is critical of the proposed changes to current gun laws.
“I’m very frustrated, it never seems to end. It’s always one thing on top of another it’s always targeted at law abiding citizens,” Kemp said.
In a news conference last week, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly calls for the passage of SB1966. The measure would increase the Firearm Owners’ Identification card fees from $10 over 10 years to $20 over five years, along with requiring fingerprinting of gun owners.
“And you think - what’s 20 bucks or 40 dollars, but then you also talking about cost of possibly paying for your own background check and all of a sudden paying for other things,” Kemp said.
Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement fighting for gun reform and what they call “public safety measures,” like this bill.
Lauren Quinn is the Illinois chapter leader of the organization.
“This is common sense legislation, 100 Americans die every day buy guns, and more than 1,300 Illinoisan die every year by guns, on average," she said.
ISP Director Kelly said his goal is to keep guns out of the hands of those banned from having them.
However, Kemp said these measures only burdening the law abiding gun owners.
“I just wish the focus was on crime and criminals and not about how to weigh down the law abiding citizens of Illinois. Somewhere you have to draw the lines. Somewhere you have to say enough is enough and we will see how this goes,” Kemp said.
SB1966 is in the Senate.
