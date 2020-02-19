Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander scored 22 points and Marcus Zegarowski added 17 to lead No. 15 Creighton to a 73-65 victory over No. 19 Marquette. Creighton won for the eighth time in nine games, including road victories over three ranked teams, and moved within a half-game of first-place Seton Hall in the Big East standings. Sacar Anim had 18 points for Marquette. Markus Howard, who entered as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, added 13 — all in the second half.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev scored twice and the St. Louis Blues snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. It was the third multigoal game of Barbashev’s career and first this season. Two of those games have come against the Devils. Jaden Schwartz also scored and Jordan Binnington made 17 saves for his seventh career shutout and second this season as the defending Stanley Cup champions and Western Conference leaders won for the first time since Feb. 4. Louis Domingue made 36 saves for the Devils, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim and says he is “on the road to recovery.” The 36-year-old collapsed during the first period of a game Feb. 11 after going into cardiac arrest. He had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California. That's where he had been hospitalized until returning to St. Louis on Sunday. The Blues also took a step toward filling Bouwmeester's spot on the blue line by acquiring defenseman Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2020 second-round pick and conditional 2021 fourth-round pick.
UNDATED (AP) — Xavier Pinson scored a career-high 32 points on 9-of-13 shooting and missed just one free throw in 11 attempts and Missouri beat Ole Miss 71-68 on Tuesday night. Dru Smith added 17 points for the Tigers going 9 for 10 from the foul line. In Missouri’s win last Saturday over No. 11 Auburn, Pinson and Smith combined for 56 of the team’s 85 points. Both teams led for portions of the second half leading up to a tie at 63 with less than two minutes remaining. Pinson and Smith hit eight key free throws, and the Tigers’ defense held the Rebels to just four points. Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 29 points.
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 24 points and Dibaji Walker added 14 points off the bench and UMass edged Saint Louis 67-63. Carl Pierre's 3-pointer with 1:49 left broke a tie at 62 and the Minutemen held on. Preston Santos added 13 points and Sean East II distributed seven assists. UMass distributed 18 assists on 27-made field goals. Jordan Goodwin's layup just out of halftime put the Billikens up 41-31 before UMass began a methodical march back. Samba Diallo's jumper with 9:18 to play put it up 50-49 and neither team led by more than four going forward. Goodwin had 22 points and 14 rebounds for St. Louis.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing throwing arm, likely delaying his regular-season debut by about one month. The 2018 All-Star received a similar injection after last season to treat a flexor tendon issue. St. Louis manager Mike Shildt says the injection will keep Mikolas from throwing for three to four weeks. Once he is cleared to throw, Mikolas will have to restart his throwing program from the beginning.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has hired Jonathan Wallace to coach special teams and running backs, completing an overhaul of coach Les Miles' staff as the Jayhawks head into Year 2 of the former national championship-winning coach's regime. Miles announced the hiring in a statement Tuesday. Wallace spent last season coaching tight ends at Air Force, and he spent the previous season at Bethel, a Division III school in Minnesota where he worked with recently promoted offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.