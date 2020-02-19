Heartland WWII Army veteran turns 100

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - WWII Army veteran Ben Howard celebrated turning 100 years old with family and friends at the Missouri Veterans Home on Tuesday.
Residents gathered in the cafeteria where they all sang songs and shared past stories of his life.
"I appreciate it," Howard said. "They are a great bunch of people. I'm thankful for what I have and the health that I have. I have a lot to be thankful for."
He even got to blow out a hundred candles on his cake.
Howard described what his secret was to living such a full life.
"I didn't drink or smoke. I've never smoked," Howard said. "I tried everything when I was a teenager but I didn't enjoy it and so I quit and never smoked since."
The Cape Girardeau mayor also recognized and honored Ben with a proclamation and wished him continued good health.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.