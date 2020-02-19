Heartland Unsolved: Live to Tell

"No. I had no idea. He was on top of me. And I was struggling and fighting. And he was trying to get that gun out and it got caught up in his clothes. And then when he kept jerking it, it went off. I actually thought that the gun had gone off and he had run away. And I didn't get hit. But I sat down on the little couch in there and I pulled away my clothes and my coat. And there was a hole there. And it was bleeding. And that's when I knew I'd been shot."