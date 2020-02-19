Heartland school adopts new safety procedures

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Chaffee Elementary School is adopting new safety measures to protect students.
It’s called KIDaccount and school leaders feel this will reduce concerns on who is visiting and picking up a student.
When a visitor comes to the school, the adult must present identification which will then determine whether or not they are authorized to pick up that student.
Chaffee Elementary Principal Dr. Jennifer Vandeven said one of their big concerns was during dismissal time when the students were picked up.
“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that 100 percent of the kids get to where they need to be 100 percent of the time,” Vandeven said.
Vandeven said an upgrade for security and accountability is necessary.
“Before when people came in, yeah we might check their photo ID but it wasn’t run through any kind of system,” Vandeven said. “We just knew that it’s uncle so-and-so that’s here to pick up his niece and he is on the list. However, we had no way of knowing if it’s someone who should or shouldn’t be in the building.”
She said it's especially important for anyone that comes to pick up a student or enter the building to know if they are legally supposed to be there as well.
“One of the added features we liked with KIDaccount was they also ran; anyone who visits our building, is going to be run through the National Sex Offender Registry which adds another layer and safety protection that we didn’t have before,” Vandeven said.
Vandeven said the Bank of Advance agreed to fund the KIDaccount for two and a half years.
The new system should be up and running by the end of the week.
