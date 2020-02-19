Gov. Pritzker to present 2021 budget address to Ill. lawmakers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give his second budget address to lawmakers at the State Capitol in Springfield on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The address is expected to begin at noon.
An outline of Gov. Pritzker’s plan for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget has not been released, but he has reported his administration will provide $225 million in budgetary relief in the next year and at least $750 million over the next three years.
According to Pritzker’s office, these savings will be achieved by elimination of redundant or obsolete boards and commissions, long-term savings initiatives in agency operations and potential agency consolidation.
A review of more than 700 state boards and commissions is underway to discover what functions can be consolidated, removed or made more efficient.
A concentration is also being made to pay overdue medical bills by the state. Pritzker’s administration said the state saved $15.7 million in late-payment interest costs in FY20 by making payments. An additional $25 million is expected to be saved in FY21.
Last year, lawmakers passed a $40.1 billion budget.
The State’s fiscal year begins July 1.
