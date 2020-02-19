Frigid Morning Compared to Yesterday!

A chilly start with temps in the upper 20s north to low 30s south. Clear skies look to be in our favor during the day so we will finally get sunshine with some light high upper level clouds. High temperatures by the afternoon are in the mid to upper 40s.
We will be having more sun in the forecast heading towards Saturday. The coldest days of the week with below average temps in the 30s will be Thursday and Friday. However, the cold not lasting long as we will warm back up in the upper 40s to low 50s by the weekend. Another system will bring rain Sunday into Monday.
-Lisa
