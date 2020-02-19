First Alert: Chilly start with sunshine on the horizon

(KFVS) - Today begins with a chilly start with temps in the 20s and 30s.
Lisa Michaels says clear skies look to be in our favor during the day so we will finally get sunshine with some light high upper level clouds.
High temperatures by the afternoon are in the 40s.
We will have more sun in the forecast heading toward Saturday.
The coldest days of the week with below average temps in the 30s will be Thursday and Friday.
However, the cold won’t last long as we will warm back up in the 40s and 50s by the weekend.
Another system will bring rain Sunday into Monday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.