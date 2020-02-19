Fire truck hit at scene of grass fire on I-57 in Scott County, Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire truck was hit on northbound Interstate 57 while responding to a grass fire.
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, firefighters responded to I-57 at the 2 mile marker around 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 for a grass fire.
While working at the scene to extinguish the fire, Sikeston DPS Fire Division had a stationary fire engine blocking a lane to protect all personnel. They said the engine was hit in the rear by a vehicle going northbound on I-57.
Firefighters immediately helped the 85-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle and pulled her from the vehicle.
According to Sikeston DPS, she was taken to an area hospital and currently listed in critical condition.
