Farmington, Mo. woman seriously injured in head on collision

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One woman suffered serious injuries in a crash on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. in St. Francois County on US 67 at Route H.
A 2017 Ford Focus was headed east, driven by 48-year-old Pamela D. Polaski of Farmington.
At the same time a 2012 Ford F250 was headed north, driven by 50-year-old Mary E. Dixon of Fredericktown.
Polaski crossed into the path of Dixon and the vehicles collided head-on.
Polaski was seriously injured and was taken to a n area hospital for her injuries.
