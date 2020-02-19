Farmington, Mo. woman seriously injured in head on collision

Farmington, Mo. woman seriously injured in head on collision
Crash (Source: Gray Image Bank)
By Jasmine Adams | February 19, 2020 at 5:14 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:14 AM

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One woman suffered serious injuries in a crash on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. in St. Francois County on US 67 at Route H.

A 2017 Ford Focus was headed east, driven by 48-year-old Pamela D. Polaski of Farmington.

At the same time a 2012 Ford F250 was headed north, driven by 50-year-old Mary E. Dixon of Fredericktown.

Polaski crossed into the path of Dixon and the vehicles collided head-on.

Polaski was seriously injured and was taken to a n area hospital for her injuries.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.