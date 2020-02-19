Eric Schmitt announces Mo. Attorney General Campaign

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his candidacy for the position in a new video on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Schmitt was sworn in as the state’s 43rd Attorney General on Jan. 3, 2019.
He was appointed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
Spokespeople with Schmitt’s office said since taking office he has been part of new initiatives in the attorney general’s office to remove violent criminals from Missouri streets.
“As Missouri’s attorney general, my job is to stand on the frontline of freedom and be the last line of defense,” Schmitt said. “As the lawyer for six million Missourians, I am guided by a commitment to the rule of law and ensuring everyone is treated equally under the law. I promised to be Missouri’s law-and-order attorney general and together we have achieved some remarkable results to protect and defend the citizens of our state. We have much more work to do to defend the rule of law in Missouri and that’s why I am asking Missourians to support me as their attorney general.”
