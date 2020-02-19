‘Dirt road’ behind Discovery Park of America is actually part of unfinished I-69

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Discovery Park of America CEO and President Scott Williams has written a piece answering a common visitor question: “What is that giant dirt road behind Discovery Park of America?”
In the piece, Williams said that most guests ask the question after checking out the view from atop Discovery Park of America’s 110-foot Cooper Tower, which is one of the tallest observation towers in the southeastern United States.
Williams said that visitors see the grass-covered landing strip that runs north to the south alongside the entire 50 acres of Discovery Park.
He said that the runway is actually a section of the unfinished Interstate 69.
The original intention of I-69 was to connect Canada to Mexico through Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation plans to make the grassy runway part of I-69 by fall of 2023.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.