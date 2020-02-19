Crews installing mile marker signs to help drivers with an emergency

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crew will be installing new mile marker signs along the shoulder of Interstate 24 on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The new signs will be installed every 2/10ths of a mile along the westbound lanes from the 8 mile marker to the 1 mile marker. This is near the Paducah, Ky. area.
Drivers can expect shoulder closures and occasional lane restrictions.
The project will continue through Thursday.
According to KYTC, the upgraded milepost signs will be larger than the existing signs and are designed to help drivers report their location when they need to report an emergency.
In the past, the Paducah Police Department, McCracken County Sheriff and Paducah 911 Call Center have reported that some drivers were mistaken about their location or the location of an incident along I-24.
KYTC said the new signs will help drivers identify their location more clearly, which should allow for quicker emergency assistance.
